Fallen trees close Vancouver Island highway, cut power to hundreds

Fallen trees have closed the only highway to and from the Vancouver Island community of Port Renfrew, B.C.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 14 is closed along a 41-kilometre stretch between Jordan River and Port Renfrew.

There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway late Thursday afternoon

Downed trees also cut electricity to approximately 550 BC Hydro customers in the area between Port Renfrew and Jordan River at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The power company said crews were on site and working to restore electricity, but the service remained down as of late Thursday afternoon.

The power outage and road closure are happening amid extreme cold weather and winter storm warnings in the southern Vancouver Island region.