Fairy Creek injunction battle heading back to BC Supreme Court this week

Fairy Creek protesters are seen being served the injunction on Tuesday morning: April 6, 2021 (Andy Jones) Fairy Creek protesters are seen being served the injunction on Tuesday morning: April 6, 2021 (Andy Jones)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener