Fair rides and games coming to Victoria's Mayfair Shopping Centre

A weekend fair is coming to Mayfair Shopping Centre in Victoria, complete with rides, games and food vendors.

The fair will run from April 28 to May 1 on the southern side of the property on the corner of Blanshard Street and Finlayson Street.

The four-day event is being put on by West Coast Amusements, the company known for hosting the Luxton Spring Fair in Langford and Esquimalt Buccaneer Days, among other events.

The fair at Mayfair will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There's no fee to enter the fairgrounds, but tickets will be required for rides.

Exact operating times may change based on weather.