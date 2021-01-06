VICTORIA -- More than 1,200 people have joined a social media group dedicated to helping find a missing youth who was last seen in the Langford area on New Year’s Day.

Mounties and searchers are looking for Andre Courtemanche, 16, who was reported missing after last being seen around 7 p.m. in the 2900-block of Cressida Crescent.

The Facebook group, Searching for Andre Courtemanche, is described as an online resource to help volunteer searchers determine where they should examine next and which areas have already been searched.

According to the social media group, Courtemanche enjoys visiting local trails and parks.

In fact, when he was last seen, police say he was wearing a blue and black plaid fleece coat, blue jogging pants and brown hiking boots, pictured below. Mounties say he also had a headlamp with him at the time.

Courtemanche is described as a white youth who stands 5'10" and weighs roughly 185 pounds. He has medium-length light brown hair and has a light neck beard.

Anyone with information on the missing teen’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.