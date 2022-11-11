'Extremely disrespectful': Man arrested after brief disruption at Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony

Police in B.C.'s capital arrested a man who briefly interrupted the Remembrance Day service at the provincial legislature Friday morning.

Video of the incident shows the man yelling and walking through the crowd while a hymn is being sung. The singing makes it difficult to understand what the man is saying, though at least one expletive can be heard.

The Victoria Police Department said in a news release that two officers escorted the man out of the area where the ceremony was being held.

"He then began to fight with officers and was arrested," the release reads.

VicPD Chief Del Manak weighed in on the incident on Twitter, calling the man's behaviour "extremely disrespectful."

Extremely disrespectful to cause a disturbance at the Remembrance Day ceremony. Nearby @vicpdcanada officers intervened & escorted the individual away and arrested him so the ceremony could continue. https://t.co/uiN3OmV6eO — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) November 11, 2022

Police said they plan to recommend charges of assaulting a police officer and mischief against the man, whose name they did not release.

VicPD investigators are asking anyone with video of the incident who has not yet been in touch with police to contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.