'Extremely disrespectful': Man arrested after brief disruption at Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony

Police in B.C.'s capital arrested a man who briefly interrupted the Remembrance Day service at the provincial legislature Friday morning. (CTV) Police in B.C.'s capital arrested a man who briefly interrupted the Remembrance Day service at the provincial legislature Friday morning. (CTV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Four injured in shooting near Laval college, school put in lockdown Friday night

    Four people were injured and sent to hospital after a shooting near the Collège Montmorency in Laval, police say. The shooting took place in a green space near the college, according to Laval Police spokesperson Geneviève Major. Police set up a perimeter around the school which called a lockdown as officers searched for at least one suspect.

    A police cruiser is parked outside College Montmorency after three people were injured in a shooting on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Source: Noovo Info)

  • Montreal daycare workers surprised COVID-positive kids can attend if they don't have a fever

    Some daycare owners are concerned about the latest COVID-19 recommendations issued by Montreal's public health department (DSP). They learned only this week that children with COVID-19 can still attend daycare as long as they don't have a fever. The guidance does align with current recommendations for the general public, as outlined last week by Dr. Luc Boileau, the province's public health director, but some are surprised it applies to young children in daycares.

  • Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college

    Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario