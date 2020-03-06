VICTORIA -- No injuries have been reported after an explosion caused glass to fly across a Victoria apartment complex parking lot Friday afternoon.

Victoria’s police and fire departments were called to the Waterview Apartments complex on Gorge Road East just after 1:30 P.M. Fire officials told CTV News they were called to reports of an explosion of some kind.

Firefighters could be seen moving in an out of a ground level unit which had one window completely blown out. Meanwhile, residents say they were shocked to hear the explosion.

“I heard a huge explosion and glass breaking and a thump,” said neighbour Kelly Krogman.

“It was like nothing I’d ever heard really. It sounded like a car impacted a building or an explosion or something. It was quite astonishing.”

According to VicPD, the Victoria Fire Department determined that no fire had occurred in addition to the explosion.

After the explosion took place, Victoria police said in a statement that one man had been arrested near the scene on unrelated matters. Police say that man was wanted on outstanding warrants and taken into custody.

"His arrest today is not directly linked to the explosion," said VicPD in a news release.

Police say the investigation into the explosion is ongoing.

The apartment complex where the incident took place is operated by Pacifica Housing. The supportive housing organization helps find housing for people who were formerly homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless.

It’s unclear what caused the blast, but investigators with Victoria police could be seen combing through the debris. Fire investigators were also on scene.