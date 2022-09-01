Evo expands service in Victoria, adds nearly 50 new cars to its fleet

Evo Car Share vehicles are seen parked in Victoria. (CTV News) Evo Car Share vehicles are seen parked in Victoria. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario