Everything you need to know about the 160th Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival

The Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival will return for its 160th iteration from May 13 to 21 at various venues in Greater Victoria.

The festival is billed as the longest continually running Highland Games in North America, and the games’ association expects over 20,000 people will attend.

The event will bring days filled with Scottish and Celtic music, dance, sport, food and drink to the city, kicking off with the Tartan Parade – which runs from Centennial Square to the B.C. legislature—on May 13, featuring pipe bands and highland dancers.

The main event, the Highland Games, will take place during the following weekend on May 20 and 21 at Topaz Park. There will be competitions in highland dancing, drumming and heavy events, including caber toss and hammer throw.

The festival will also feature falconry, fiddling performances, folk music bands, genealogy booths and military demonstrations. For adult attendees, there will be whisky and wine tasting.

"We are proud to offer the Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival as a premier destination for those seeking the best Scottish and Celtic music, dance, sport and heritage in North America,” said Jim Maxwell, president of the Victoria Highland Games Association in a news release.

“This year's festival will feature the International Heavy Events Challenge and Canadian Invitational Drum Major Championship, showcasing a full line-up of world and national champions. We are excited to provide an unforgettable experience for all attendees."

In addition, a military music performance will take place during the evening of May 20 in Topaz Park, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. Bands from the Canadian Armed Forces will perform and the United States Marine Corps’ Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band will make its first appearance in Victoria in more than 20 years.

“This year's festival is shaping up to be one of the most unforgettable experiences yet, and we can't wait to welcome over 20,000 visitors to Greater Victoria for this celebration,” Maxwell said.

Tickets are available at the Strathcona Hotel Liquor Store or online through Eventbrite.