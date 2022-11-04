'Everybody has less to give': Donations to Vancouver Island non-profits fall amid rising inflation

The rising cost of living is not only hitting households across Vancouver Island and the charities that feed people in need, it’s also taking a toll on the non-profit groups that make a difference in people’s lives.

The Cridge Centre for the Family in Victoria provides services for more than 2,500 people in a wide range of services and programs, ranging from pre-schools to senior care, to supporting brain injury survivors and newcomer families.

The 150-year-old non-profit launched its fall fundraising campaign this week. The money raised will help with any gaps in funding for programs at the centre.

Since the start of the pandemic, donations have been down and with inflation currently at a 41-year high in Canada, the centre is taking another hit.

“People absolutely have less to share, we certainly see that,” said Joanne Linka, manager of communications and fund development for the centre.

“People that have given in the past are still giving but it’s slightly less, or people just are just no longer giving," she added. "Because we’re such a large organization, with really strong roots in the community, we’ re weathering the storm.”

The Victoria Woman’s Transition House Society supports women and children escaping domestic violence. Like most non-profits, it relies contracts, grants and donations for a large part of its budget, which are currently down 20 per cent.

“Because of the cost of living, everybody has less to give,” said Deborah Rogers, spokesperson for the Victoria Women’s Transition House.

“I’ve heard through the grapevine that other organizations are struggling for donations, that this is across the board,” Rogers said.

Inflation is a double-whammy for non-profits: people give less and what donations do come in don’t stretch as far because the need for services increases.

“I think one of the challenges is forward planning,” said Rogers. “What’s our budget going to be, and can we provide an increase of services as we see an increase of need?”

Also taking a hit since COVID-19, the Garth Homer Society provides support to more than 200 adults with disabilities, helping them engage in the community.

“What we’re seeing is that we’re not recovering as quickly as we thought we would,” executive director Geoffrey Ewert said.

“We’re not like a commercial retailer. We’re not able to just raise our prices.”

For the donations that do come in, Ewert said they try to make them count.

“We’re very good at stretching every dollar as far as possibly it can go,” said Ewert. “So any donation that does come in… it has an even greater value.”