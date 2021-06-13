VANCOUVER -- The new Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Esquimalt will not open in its permanent location until December, but it will begin serving patients from a temporary location on Monday.

The provincial government announced the centre last year, but at the time, it didn't indicate where in Esquimalt it would be located, nor when it would open.

In a news release Saturday, B.C.'s Ministry of Health announced that the new centre will be located at 890 Esquimalt Rd. when it opens on a permanent basis in December.

Until then, it will operate in a temporary site in the Esquimalt Health Unit at 530 Fraser St., the ministry said.

The temporary location will provide limited health-care services from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Hours and services will be expanded once the permanent location opens.

"It is anticipated that the health-care team at the temporary site will include a registered nurse, a registered nurse with certified practice, a mental health and substance-use consultant and two office staff," the ministry said in its release.

"The team will provide services to patients with minor ailments, those who need health screening, reproductive health services and support for those with chronic conditions and mild to moderate mental-health challenges."

More information on the facility can be found on the Island Health website.

UPCCs are health care centres that focus on providing medical services for urgent needs that require treatment within 12 to 24 hours, like sprains, minor cuts or burns, urinary problems or ear infections.

The health-care centres can also help connect patients with other primary care centres, if they lack a consistent family doctor.