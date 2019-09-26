A new multi-platform emergency alert system is launching across the Township of Esquimalt this weekend.

The communication system will be used by the municipality to send alerts during emergencies like earthquakes, fires and floods to anyone who subscribes to the program.

Besides emergencies, the system will also be used to send updates on day-to-day activities, like traffic advisories, snow removal advisories, planned maintenance, water advisories and other large events that may affect people in the area.

If day-to-day activities don't interest users, subscribes to the alert system can fine tune which updates they see and how they see them.

For example, users can select emergency alerts by phone call while directing traffic advisories to only their email.

The free alert system launches on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. and can be downloaded as an app for all Android and Apple mobile devices.

Once launched, the program will undergo a six-month trial period wherein the township will analyze how people use the app. After the half-year trial period, the program will be finalized to reflect the community's uses and priorities.

People can register for Esquimalt's alert system online here.