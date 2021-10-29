Esquimalt requires all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Victoria -

The Township of Esquimalt is joining other B.C. municipalities in requiring all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing employment.

The municipality has set a deadline of Dec. 20 for employees to provide proof they have received two doses of vaccine.

“This policy is our way of bolstering not only the health and safety of our staff, but of all visitors to township facilities,” said chief administrative officer Laurie Hurst in a statement Friday.

“We’ve set a reasonable timeframe so that those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can get this done before December 20," Hurst added.

Esquimalt joins the municipalities of Saanich and Vancouver, as well as large employers like the Capital Regional District (CRD) and BC Hydro, in announcing vaccine mandates for all workers.

Esquimalt says accommodations will be made for those employees who can’t be fully vaccinated for legitimate reasons.

While not required by the staff policy, all members of Esquimalt council have self-declared as fully vaccinated, the township said Friday.

District of Saanich staff have until Dec. 13 to show proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

The district says all members of Saanich council have also volunteered to meet the vaccine requirement for staff.

"This vaccine requirement will protect 1,800 employees working across our municipal facilities as well as the community members we interact with," said Paul Thorkelsson, Saanich's chief administrative officer, in a statement Wednesday.

The CRD announced its own vaccine requirement for staff on Oct. 13.