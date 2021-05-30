ESQUIMALT, B.C. -- The Township of Esquimalt hung an owl box in Saxe Point Park on Friday.

The township's parks department hopes that a pair of barred owls living in the park will make it their home. The welcoming gesture to owls is part of the municipality's sustainability plan.

The box was made by local members of Rodenticide Free BC, a group that is working to ban rodenticides.

“There’s less and less tree canopies around,” says Deanna Pfeifer, of Rodenticide Free BC. “This just adds another area for them to raise their young. It also provides them a little bit of shelter so that people aren’t looking at them; they can have more privacy.”

Pfeifer says the best way you can help owls and other urban wildlife return to the city is to stop using poison to kill rats and mice, which are major food source for the birds.

Esquimalt is one of more than a dozen communities in B.C. that have banned the use of rodenticides on municipal properties.