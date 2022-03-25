Esquimalt launches online payment system for residents

The digital age is dawning on the Township of Esquimalt as it launches an online payment system.

Friday the township announced it was adding another level of service for citizens and businesses.

The MyEsquimalt system allows people to access their municipal accounts 24 hours a day.

“We look forward to offering our residents and businesses this service to make their lives a little easier,” said Mayor Barbara Desjardins.

“We’ll continue to provide in-person assistance as well for those who prefer to drop by the hall and are excited to provide this additional convenience for you.”

Users can use credit cards for payments and access all their records online.

To access the new program, residents can resister here.