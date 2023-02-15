Esquimalt intersection closed due to crash, potential gas leak

Victoria police are warning drivers to avoid a section of Craigflower Road through Esquimalt, B.C., on Wednesday.

Police say a collision with a power pole has caused a potential gas leak near the intersection with Rankin Road.

The intersection is closed and traffic in the surrounding area is "significantly impacted," the police department said on Twitter shortly after 3:15 p.m. "Please avoid the area."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.