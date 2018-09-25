

CTV Vancouver Island





Fire crews quickly knocked down a house fire in Esquimalt Monday night.

A neighbour called 911 just after 7:30 p.m., reporting flames at the back of a home along Bowlsby Place.

Due to the house being a 1900-era build, crews were concerned about flames spreading to the attic, but where able to contain the fire.

The blaze is not considered suspicious, but it’s not known what sparked it.

“The fire right now is undetermined as far as the cause and we’re bringing an investigator to the scene to try and sift through it and find out why it started,” said Batt. Chief Doug Carey with the Victoria Fire Department.

Two people were home at the time and got out ok.

The four people who live at the house are being helped out by Emergency Social Services until they can return home.