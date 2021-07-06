VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating after an Anglican church was damaged in Esquimalt over the weekend.

Police say the damage was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday at a church in the 1300-block of Esquimalt Road.

Investigators say there was damage done to the church's door, after someone attempted to dig out and remove a statue of St. Francis.

Fortunately for the church, police say that the weight of the statue made it difficult to move, and the effort was abandoned.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Two days earlier, on July 1, a statue of Cpt. James Cook was removed from its spot in Victoria's Inner Harbour and tossed into the water.

The statue was removed by protesters, and signs depicting wooden red dresses – intended to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women – were placed at the statue's base.

Victoria police are also investigating the removal of the Cook statue.