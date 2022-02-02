Esquimalt charity seeks industrial mixer for creation of free meals

The Rainbow Kitchen Society in Esquimalt is asking for the community's help to buy an essential piece of equipment to meet the rising demand of providing meals to those in need.

"These are the essential tools we are using to make over 1,000 mini-muffins these days," said Patrick Johnstone, executive director of the Rainbow Kitchen, while holding a wooden spoon and pointing to a large metal mixing bowl.

"I think we can get a little more advanced than this."

Instead of mixing ingredients by hand, Johnstone is hoping to raise $5,000 to $6,000 to purchase an industrial-sized mixer for the society’s kitchen.

"If you are really looking to step up in an incredible way, something like an industrial mixer or something that’s an essential piece like that is going to change us and our options to help the community in so many more ways in the future," he said.

The group tried using some smaller countertop mixers like what you would find at home, but due to the volume of mixing required, it wasn’t working.

The Rainbow Kitchen solely runs on grants, donations, 200 volunteers and three full-time employees, all keeping the operation running.

Located on the corner of Admirals Road and Lyall Street, the 12-year-old charitable organization has grown, especially during the pandemic, and now serves over 10,000 meals a month.

Last year it launched a successful pilot school meal program at Rockheights Middle School, feeding 1,000 breakfast meals each month to students who otherwise may go without.

The Rainbow Kitchen has grown to be regarded as a hub for food security programming in the Capital Regional District. It provides free hot meals and facilitates food sharing to anyone in need, no questions asked.

The society is hoping a restaurant or bakery can provide a good, used industrial-sized mixer at a discount. Or, if they can raise enough donations, it will buy a new one that will suit the kitchen's needs.

"As we see the need increase every day, finding that essential, good tool that’s going to have longevity, that really makes a difference for us," said Johnstone.

To donate money or non-perishable foods, visit the Rainbow Kitchen website.