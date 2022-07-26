Esquimalt and Songhees nations buy historic waterfront land from BC Hydro
Esquimalt and Songhees nations buy historic waterfront land from BC Hydro
Members of the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations are celebrating after 4.5 hectares of prime real estate in Victoria is back in the hands of the Lekwungen people.
At a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, the Songhees and Esquimalt nations' chiefs signed documents officially completing the purchase of the land in Rock Bay from BC Hydro.
"I want to make it very clear, we purchased this land," said Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam.
"It was not returned to the nations. The nations bought it," he said.
For about 100 years until the 1960s, the plot of land along Government Street was used as coal plant.
BC Hydro inherited the land from its predecessors and paid about $128 million to fix up and remediate the property.
During that construction period, which began around 2011, a deal was struck for the two First Nations to purchase back the land from the power company.
The land is located on Government Street in the Rock Bay area of Victoria. (CTV News)
"I'm so excited and very enthusiastic about this whole process," said Esquimalt Nation Chief Rob Thomas on Tuesday.
"It's been a long time coming. It was a vision of both our former chiefs. It was their vision to start getting our land back," he said.
The chiefs say they're excited about the economic opportunities from this transaction -- but there are no concrete plans for development just yet.
"It's such a big deal for our communities because, as you can see around us, it's I think one of the last pieces of blank canvas in Victoria’s harbour," said Sam.
"Our goal right now is to just obtain some short-term leases, get them on the land here so we can cover our carrying costs," said the chief.
The land is located on Government Street in the Rock Bay area of Victoria. (CTV News)
The land has been transferred to Matulia Holdings, a company owned by the two nations.
Matulia Holdings has hired an architect, but Sam says that it could take up to a year or two before any of their plans get the green light.
The price tag on the sale remains undisclosed.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
'Missed opportunity': Mixed reactions to Pope's public mass in Edmonton stadium
The Pope's large public mass in Edmonton has been called a missed opportunity after the pontiff focused his message on grandparents, despite delivering an apology a day earlier for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.
Window is closing to stop monkeypox spread, experts say
Scientists advising the World Health Organization on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.
Pope prays for healing for 'terrible' colonization
Pope Francis prayed for healing Tuesday from the "terrible effects of colonization" as he led a pilgrimage to a Canadian lake that has been known to Indigenous people for centuries as a sacred place of healing.
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich freed on bail for second time
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich has been freed on bail after a judge ruled a previous detention order was based on errors of law and fact.
Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on highways
Dutch farmers resumed protests at government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions Wednesday by dumping manure and garbage on highways and setting fires alongside roads.
'I want him to see the resilience of our people': Indigenous singer on the Pope's visit to Canada
Award-winning Indigenous singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer will be among a group of artists who will perform this week during the Pope's visit to Canada. She spoke to CTV National News about Pope Francis and finding hope through music.
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's “incredibly relieved” that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault.
Vancouver
-
Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage
The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.
-
Air quality advisory issued for parts of Lower Mainland as temperatures soar
An air quality advisory has been issued for the eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone that could pose a health risk for some people.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health's monkeypox vaccination campaign expanded ahead of Pride
Vancouver Coastal Health has expanded its monkeypox vaccination campaign into more cities and is encouraging those who are eligible to get immunized before celebrating Pride.
Edmonton
-
'Waters give life': Lac Ste. Anne Papal visit focuses on family, resilience, and 'journey of healing'
Delivering a healing message near the waters of Lac Ste. Anne Tuesday evening, Pope Francis focused on the resilience of Indigenous Peoples in spite of the 'terrible effects' of colonization.
-
Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium
Pope Francis waved at thousands of people and blessed babies on the Popemobile ahead of the open mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.
-
What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh in
For Catholic leaders in Edmonton, being able to host the Pope means an opportunity of a lifetime, with the hope his visit will reinvigorate the local faith community and reconciliation efforts.
Toronto
-
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
-
Doug Ford relists his house for $400K less as Ontario real estate market weakens
Doug Ford put his Etobicoke home up for sale on July 15 with an asking price of just under $3.2 million. But that listing was terminated on Monday and the premier has now relisted the property at $2,800,888.
-
Employee assaulted at Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto as violence against Canadian retail workers rises
After working at Shoppers Drug Mart in Scarborough for 32 years, Gavin Rampersaud said his life changed forever when he was tackled by a shoplifter in March 2021.
Calgary
-
Uproar erupts over Canmore company's transphobic email
A Canmore food company is at the centre of controversy after its owner apparently sent a transphobic email to Canmore Pride.
-
UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith under fire by all political stripes for cancer comments
Danielle Smith, the former Wildrose party leader and UCP leader hopeful is under fire after she hosted a podcast over the weekend with naturopathic doctor Dr. Christine Perkins talking about healthcare and the need for both mainstream and naturopathic medicines.
-
Alberta spots featured on ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ helping boost tourism, business
Canmore is the latest spot in Alberta to be featured on The Amazing Race Canada, helping boost tourism and business in the province.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't really erase the damage': Residential school survivor still unsure if she'll attend Pope's visit
Some Indigenous communities say the Pope's visit doesn't do enough to heal the wounds caused by residential schools or help survivors.
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
-
COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit
Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.
Atlantic
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings to resume Wednesday; fire investigation ongoing
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will resume Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
Winnipeg
-
Survivors seek support in wake of Pope’s apology for residential schools
Residential school survivors seeking support after Pope Francis’s apology are finding help at a sacred fire.
-
Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigating
A cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.
-
Winnipeg man concerned about two large trees being removed from neighbouring property
A Winnipeg man is upset that a pair of old, healthy oak trees could be coming down on the property next door to him.
Kitchener
-
Lower prices mean higher stress tests for homebuyers
Despite a downward trend in homes prices in Kitchener, the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up.
-
Candidate choices sparse as deadline looms for municipal election registration
With voters heading to the polls in less than three months to vote in the municipal election, the options for some voters may be slimmer than usual.
-
Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that merely survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP call for provincial audit after more than $70M spent on social services case management system
The Saskatchewan NDP have officially called on the provincial auditor to conduct a special investigation into cost overruns associated with the Ministry of Social Services Linkin information management system.
-
Small but mighty: Team Sask. prepares for Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games
Team Saskatchewan is looking forward to the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games. Tuesday morning saw Team Sask. announce new team apparel, participating teams and this year’s flag bearer.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
Barrie
-
Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver
A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.
-
New multi-million-dollar Oro Station motorsport park construction begins
Work is underway on a new multi-million-dollar 200-acre motorsport park and automotive hub in Oro-Medonte.
-
Barrie police appeal for help finding missing teen
Police in Barrie are appealing for help from the public to find a young teen missing since Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'This is so unlike Dawn': Search for missing Saskatoon mom, 7-year-old son enters 2nd day
The search for a missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son continued Tuesday morning.
-
4 children taken to hospital following crash near Saskatoon
Four children were taken to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a crash near Saskatoon.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown withdraws charges against Sudbury woman accused of murdering her husband
In a shocking turn of events, murder charges against Melissa Sheridan, a Sudbury woman accused in her husband's death, have been withdrawn.
-
Blue Door Soup Kitchen serving more people than ever
The Blue Door Soup Kitchen in Sudbury has been in operation for 40 years. Officials said volunteers are the backbone of the operation. Sister Nicole Berube has been volunteering here for 18 years.
-
Sault Ste. Marie looking to fill 100 part-time jobs
With pandemic restrictions gone, live shows are returning to the GFL Memorial Gardens and other venues in Sault Ste. Marie. This has prompted the city to go on a hiring spree.