

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police say they've arrested a convicted murderer who escaped from a prison in the Lower Mainland on the weekend.

Michael Douglas Sheets, 48, was reported missing from a minimum-security unit of Mission Institution during a head count Saturday night.

That triggered an intense manhunt for Sheets, who was convicted of killing two young children in a firebombing in Calgary in 2004.

Police say on Monday night, they received a tip that Sheets was hiding out in Saanich. Investigators tracked him to an outbuilding in the 5800-block of Old East Road in Saanich.

Tuesday morning at around 5:20 a.m., Saanich police found and arrested Sheets with help from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

They say he was arrested without incident and will be transferred back to Correctional Services Canada.

Sheets is currently serving a 14.5-year sentence for crimes including manslaughter and arson.