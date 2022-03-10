ERT officers deploy stun grenade, arrest man after hours-long standoff in Victoria

Heavily armed police took a man into custody Thursday after he allegedly wielded a knife inside a temporary housing facility in Victoria.

Patrol officers were called to a suite in the 1900-block of Douglas Street shortly after 10 a.m. for a man reportedly threatening to harm himself.

Police tried to talk to the man through the door of his suite, however he refused to surrender, according to VicPD.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called in and crisis negotiators talked with the man for nearly four hours, according to police.

Officers deployed a flashbang grenade and fired a less-lethal ARWEN plastic munition before the man exited the suite and was taken into custody around 3 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

The police investigation is ongoing.