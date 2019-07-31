

Alanna Kelly , CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria students told CTV News they still couldn't view their grades on Wednesday evening, even after the Ministry of Education said it had fixed the error that was causing the problem.

In a statement, Minister of Education Rob Fleming said the issues that affected transcripts for grade 12 B.C. students have been resolved. He said the ministry is confident students and families can know their grades are correct.

“I know this has caused anxiety for students and their families, and I want to assure them that this will not have an impact on admission to colleges and universities,” said Fleming.

Jessica Maitland was supposed to be enjoying her summer after finishing grade 12 at Oak Bay High School, but a sudden mistake has left her future in limbo.

“We are halfway through summer I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “It is pretty unnerving; it is my grade and it is one thing I worked pretty hard for it.”

Maitland says she can’t view her grade and is worried it could impact her scholarship.

The error in thousands of grade 12 students' final English and French marks has left many families with anxiety.

Fleming said resolving this issue has been a key priority for him and his staff.

“When the issue was first discovered, I immediately directed ministry staff to work around the clock to identify and fix the issue,” said Fleming.

An investigation discovered the error was human-caused. It occurred when data was being manually transferred between systems.

“Staff has now checked the updated results for accuracy,” he said. “System checks and manual spot checks of results at every stage of the process have now confirmed their accuracy.”

But Maitland says one of her fellow students received an extremely low mark on one of the exams.

“One of the smartest kids in our class got 19 per cent on our French provincial and considering she is one of those kids who gets 95 or above on all her courses, it is an ‘oh my god’ moment,” said Maitland.

The grades from the English exam are often passed onto universities and colleges for acceptance. One Victoria post-secondary institution says this error won’t impact students' opportunities to attend school in the fall.

“We are going to work really closely with the students, their families and the ministry so that all the information is updated again,” said Gillyan Hayden, associate registrar at Camosun College. “There is nothing to worry about at this point.”

Grades will now be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions.