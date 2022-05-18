Environment Canada warns of wind gusts up to 110 km/h on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has expanded its wind warnings for Vancouver Island, where gusts may reach up to 110 km/h in some areas Wednesday.

Warnings were active Wednesday morning for all parts of the island except the inland region, which was covered by a less severe special weather statement.

Environment Canada says very strong southeasterly winds in the morning will shift to southwesterly winds by the afternoon and carry into the evening.

"An unseasonably strong low-pressure system will make landfall on Vancouver Island early this morning bringing strong southeasterly winds and precipitation to the region," the weather agency said in its advisory.

"As the cold front passes, winds will shift to strong southwesterlies later this morning."

The northern and western regions of the island are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, with wind gusts reaching up to 110 km/h, while Greater Victoria and the eastern region is forecasted to see gusts up to 90 km/h.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada warned.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches. Campers should move to sturdy shelters."