Environment Canada warns of strong winds on Vancouver Island

Wind warnings have been downgraded to special weather statements across Vancouver Island on Friday, except for in the North Island region where a wind warning remains in place, according to Environment Canada.

In the North Island, winds between 90 km/h and 110 km/h are expected Friday afternoon and into the evening.

The winds are expected to ease late Friday night, according to Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, special weather statements are in effect for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and West Vancouver Island starting Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

In Greater Victoria and East Vancouver Island, winds between 50 km/h and 70 km/h are expected, with stronger winds occurring in exposed coastal areas near the Strait of Georgia.

In West Vancouver Island, winds up to 60 km/h to 80 km/h are predicted.

The strong winds are a result of a low pressure system that developed offshore, according to Environment Canada.

"Peak winds are expected tonight," said the weather office in an update Friday morning.

"Winds will ease Saturday morning for most areas and by Saturday afternoon for Haida Gwaii."

Environment Canada predicts periods of strong winds to pop up on Sunday and Monday as well due to the storm pattern.

The weather office warns that loose objects and roof shingles may get picked up in the wind, and residents should be prepared for potential power outages and falling tree branches.