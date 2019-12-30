VICTORIA -- Heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Vancouver Island Monday, according to a warning from Environment Canada.

The weather service issued the alert for West Vancouver Island Monday, with storm totals "well in excess of 100 mm" expected to fall over the region.

Environment Canada is warning residents that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, as well as washouts near rivers and other bodies of water.

The heavy rainfall is expected to pass over West Vancouver Island beginning around noon on Monday. The storm system originated in Haida Gwaii on Sunday night and has been making its way southeast ever since, according to Environment Canada.

For the latest updates on the weather alert, visit Environment Canada's website online here.