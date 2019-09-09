Can you feel it in the air? That cool, familiar sensation that welcomes kids back to school and gives people a reason to start thinking about what they're going to do with all those leaves they'll have to rake up soon?

Fall officially starts on Sept. 23 but if you talk to many people around the island, it feels like it’s already here.

Rain is beginning to fall across Vancouver Island and you can expect more heading into the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast for the north island calls for rain for the foreseeable future, with those clouds making their way south later on in the week.

Armel Castellan, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, predicts a wet weekend ahead.

“Those showers should get to us by late week and be with us through Saturday and Sunday,” said Castellan. “This is fairly typical for this time of year, we’re going to start to see our active train of Pacific storms start to affect the Pacific coast.”

He added that the island is currently in the middle of a storm, albeit a very weak one.

According to Castellan, Vancouver Island is caught in an upper cold trough that is giving us intermittent showers along with potential thunder storms.

On Saturday, looking south, Victoria could see a heavy storm pass over Seattle, bringing with it thunder, lightning and flooding.

That storm rolled in from the east and, fortunately for us, exhausted itself before crossing the strait and making its way to the island.

As for what we are to expect for this year’s winter season, Castellan predicts a pretty typical weather forecast.

“This year is an El Nino neutral year, which means it won’t be setting any records for rain accumulation or lack of precipitation,” said Castellan. “What we can expect is a warmer than normal winter due to unusually warmer sea surface temperatures in the northern pacific ocean.”

So expect summer to start to fade into fall and keep that umbrella handy because you’re going to need it later this week.