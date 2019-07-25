

Mona Mahmoud , CTV Vancouver Island





A top Hollywood makeup artist will show off his craft in Victoria next month, hoping to boost interest in the region’s silver-screen potential.

Charles Porlier has worked with the likes of Steven Spielberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger. And now, he’s bringing his more than 40 years of experience as a makeup and effects artist to Victoria for the second annual Kre8 Studio sessions.

The studio’s creator, Tracy Moore, who also voiced the titular character of the groundbreaking 1990s anime series Sailor Moon, says she was inspired to host the event for up-and-coming talent in Victoria.

“We are all creators and Victoria has a lot of original people,” Moore said. “And a lot of big city and big industry people [haven’t] come here yet. So we want to really tap into that character of Victoria and bring people who have been successful [on the mainland] to guide these original voices.”

Staying true to her mandate, Moore has gathered an impressive number of high-profile working professionals in the media arts industry for Kre8 Studio’s upcoming seminars.

One of those professionals is Canadian-born Porlier, who attended the same high school as Moore, and has gone on to work on projects such as The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Marvel’s X-Men 2, and Steven Spielberg’s tribute to author Roald Dahl, The BFG.

“Kre8’s mandate is all about creativity, but also opens the door to people who have never done this before,” said Porlier.

“[Moore] wants to bring creators to Victoria to help foster a creative community here, and mentor people who are deciding what they may want to do as a creator, as a maker, writers, producers, directors, voice actors.”

And they’re doing just that – along with the help of commercial voice actor John Stocker and stop motion animator Ezra Istiroti, who make up the rest of the team of instructors at Kre8’s 2019 sessions.

What is the impact of Kre8 Studio bringing such successful talent to Victoria?

Brian Globus, production services coordinator with Vancouver Island South – Film and Media Commission said opportunities like these boost the potential successes of local talent.

“The groundswell of creativity in Victoria has been there all along,” Globus said. “But we’re just seeing all the pieces around infrastructure and training come into place so that it can result in exponential growth in the industry… and that’s starting to happen.”

There will be an array of exciting media arts projects coming to Vancouver Island this summer, including the filming of a Disney movie in late August through September, according to Globus.

He also said Netflix original shows have reached out expressing their interest in shooting scenes on the island.

The Kre8 Studio sessions, which range in price from $75 to $675, run from Aug. 9 to 18 at various venues in Victoria.