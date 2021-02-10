Advertisement
Emergency crews respond to 'major fire' in Victoria
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 9:23PM PST Last Updated Wednesday, February 10, 2021 10:34PM PST
Victoria police said they had closed several streets around a “major fire” in the 500-block of Ellice street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. (Armel Castellan)
Share:
VICTORIA -- Police and firefighters responded to a large fire in Victoria’s Burnside neighbourhood Wednesday night.
Victoria police said they had closed several streets around a “major fire” in the 500-block of Ellice street just before 9 p.m.
Residents were being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.