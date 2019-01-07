

The Canadian Press





A bull elk on Vancouver Island affectionately known as "Bob" is roaming happily today after conservation officers freed him from a potentially life-threatening situation.

The elk had somehow managed to wrap wire around his antlers and neck.

Officers spotted the big animal in Youbou, west of Duncan, and tranquilized him so they could remove the unwanted headgear.

They also tagged the Roosevelt elk, which is considered an endangered species on the Island, and say once "Bob" regained consciousness he quickly rejoined his herd.