

Scott Cunningham, CTV Vancouver Island





Green Party leader Elizabeth May has taken an early and unsurprising lead in her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding.

As of 8 P.M. the face of the national Green Party is leading with over double the votes collected by her Conservative and Liberal contenders.

May has served as the leader of the federal Green Party since 2006 and was first elected as the Saanich- Gulf Island’s member of parliament in 2011.

The federal party leader is a renowned environmentalist, prominent lawyer, author of seven books, Officer of the Order of Canada, and mother and grandmother.

She boasts more years of government experience than any of the other top federal party leaders.