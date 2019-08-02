

Police are investigating the theft of a pricey electric bike from a West Shore business.

RCMP responded to a reported break and enter at unit 104 of 800 Kelly Rd. around 5:50 a.m. on July 31.

After arriving, officers found the front window of the business had been smashed and a display bike was gone.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a men’s specialized Levo FSR electric bicycle with a black frame and blue writing on it. It’s valued at over $6,000.

“If you are out and happen to see this bike please report it to police immediately,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP.

They’re are asking anyone with information regarding the break and enter to contact them at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.