Some confusion at the polls has Elections BC reminding Nanaimo residents of who can and cannot cast their ballots in today's byelection.

Elections BC says it has seen cases of people showing up to vote at polling stations only to be turned away because they're not from within Nanaimo's provincial electoral district.

"People in the municipality but not in the electoral district have been coming to vote so we're just trying to get the message out," said Elections BC spokeswoman Rebecca Penz.

Some of the confusion stems from the fact that some residents are in the Regional District of Nanaimo, but not necessarily within the voting district.

Penz said anyone who's uncertain whether they're eligible to vote can enter their address on the Elections BC website's "Where To Vote" application.

If the address is eligible, the app will provide the closest polling station. If it's not, users will get a message saying their address isn't within the electoral boundaries.

Elections BC is also urging people to look at the electoral boundary map for the Nanaimo district before heading to a polling station.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Wednesday.