Elderly pedestrian struck in Oak Bay on Boxing Day, breaks leg
Police say the pedestrian who was struck is a man in his 70s: (CTV NEws)
VICTORIA -- An elderly man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in Oak Bay on Boxing Day.
According to Oak Bay police, the collision occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. along Oak Bay Avenue.
Following the crash, police say that the man, who is in his 70s, was treated for a broken leg and a concussion. Sections of the street were then closed as crash analysts examined the scene.
Oak Bay police say that the holiday collision was the second case of a pedestrian being struck in the municipality that week.
On Dec. 20, a woman was struck at the intersection of Hamiota Street and Esteven Avenue. In that collision, police said that the woman appeared to have suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital.
Following both pedestrian collisions, Oak Bay police asked commuters to exercise added caution.