VICTORIA -- An elderly man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in Oak Bay on Boxing Day.

According to Oak Bay police, the collision occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. along Oak Bay Avenue.

Following the crash, police say that the man, who is in his 70s, was treated for a broken leg and a concussion. Sections of the street were then closed as crash analysts examined the scene.

A man in his 70s was struck by a car on #OakBay Ave around 6:30am. He's being treated for a broken leg & concussion. The analyst is at scene as we continue our investigation. This is our second pedestrian struck in a week. �� Please drive carefully. #yyj pic.twitter.com/7fLLRNnLph — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) December 26, 2019

Oak Bay police say that the holiday collision was the second case of a pedestrian being struck in the municipality that week.

On Dec. 20, a woman was struck at the intersection of Hamiota Street and Esteven Avenue. In that collision, police said that the woman appeared to have suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital.

Following both pedestrian collisions, Oak Bay police asked commuters to exercise added caution.