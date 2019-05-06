

CTV Vancouver Island





A new case of measles infection has been confirmed on southern Vancouver Island, according to health officials.

The latest case of measles is believed to be travel-related and brings the total number of confirmed cases on Vancouver Island in recent months to eight.

Island Health says it occurred when the patient was traveling in Asia during the infectious period.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is working with King County Public Health officials in Washington State to share relevant information.

"Contact tracing on Vancouver Island was limited to one medical clinic and all of the individuals have been contacted," Island Health said in a statement. "Those who are not fully immunized were offered a prophylaxis vaccine that, if taken within six days of exposure, provides protection against measles."

The health authority said there was a low risk of transmission and no high risk public exposures in the latest case.

It follows a similar infection that was also determined to be travel-related.

Island Health said it has administered more than 7,300 measles vaccinations since February, double the number administered in 2018.

It's offering extra clinics to meet increased demand for immunizations.

Parents of children who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations are also being contacted by Island Health, with doses being given out until the end of June.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest, Island Health said.