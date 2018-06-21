

CTV Vancouver Island





A cat that hitched a ride all the way from Edmonton to Vancouver Island is finally going back home.

Diva the cat belongs to a family in the Alberta city, but earlier this month she hopped on a neighbour's moving truck bound for Duncan.

They didn't notice the cat in their van and she spend at least 48 hours cooped up as she made the long haul west.

On June 8, an organization called Finding Lost and Escaped Cats (FLEC) got a call from the cat's distraught family.

The organization has been looking for anyone flying to Edmonton to act as an escort for Diva, who is staying with a foster home in the meantime.

"It's a long drive for her in a crate, so we prefer her to be flown back, but we prefer her to be flown back with an escort," said FLEC organizer Jill Oakley. "An escort can put her under the seat and she can fly in the passenger section instead of flying cargo."

As of Friday, the organization said two pepole have come forward who are able to escort Diva on the flight home.

One of the volunteers, a Victoria local, is a WestJet employee. The cat will be accompanied the feline home on Friday or Saturday, FLEC said.

"I'm super grateful," owner Andree Delahaye told CTV News. "I'm surprised so many people stepped in."