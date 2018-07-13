Earthquakes have shifted Vancouver Island away from mainland: seismologist
Waves crash against rugged rocks along the Wild Pacific Trail in Ucluelet , on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Melissa Renwick
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 3:55PM PDT
An earthquake expert says the south part of Vancouver Island has moved a little farther away from the mainland over the last few months due to seismic activity.
National Resources Canada seismologist John Cassidy estimates the shift at about five millimetres – about the width of a pencil.
Cassidy, who has been measuring a wave of recent events along the west coast, calls the phenomenon “remarkable.”
He says tremors began back in mid-May, and have been detected down the coast as far as northern California, but they really picked up in B.C. in mid-June.
