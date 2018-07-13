

The Canadian Press





An earthquake expert says the south part of Vancouver Island has moved a little farther away from the mainland over the last few months due to seismic activity.

National Resources Canada seismologist John Cassidy estimates the shift at about five millimetres – about the width of a pencil.

Cassidy, who has been measuring a wave of recent events along the west coast, calls the phenomenon “remarkable.”

He says tremors began back in mid-May, and have been detected down the coast as far as northern California, but they really picked up in B.C. in mid-June.

Listen to Cassidy's interview with CFAX 1070 on the island's big shift here.