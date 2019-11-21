

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA – A Duncan woman will serve 12 months of probation and is banned from ever owning or caring for an animal again after her role in a horrific case of dog abuse.

Before her sentencing on Thursday, Melissa Tooshley had pleaded guilty to one count of neglecting an animal during a high-profile trial that shocked the community.

The case, which became known as the "Trial for Teddy," began after the seizure of an emaciated dog in February 2018.

The animal was found on a Duncan property, chained up with a swollen head, prompting local SPCA investigators to deem it one of the worst cases of animal abuse they had ever seen.

Teddy later died from his injuries while in the care of the BC SPCA.

Tooshley's accomplice, Anderson Joe, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal. He was sentenced Monday to 90 days of probation and a lifetime ban on owning or caring for an animal.

Tooshley was also ordered by the Duncan court to attend counselling as directed by her probation officer.