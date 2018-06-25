

The Canadian Press





Duncan and North Cowichan won't be amalgamating, after Duncan citizens overwhelmingly rejected the idea.

Preliminary results from Saturday's vote show 68 per cent of about 1,200 voters in Duncan were against joining with their municipal neighbour.

More than 5,000 people cast ballots in North Cowichan and 59 per cent of them were pro-amalgamation.

During the 2014 municipal election, a majority of voters in each municipality said they wanted to pursue a study of the topic.