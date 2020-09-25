VICTORIA -- Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help after a brazen theft from a roadside farm stand.

On Monday, surveillance cameras inside the Farmhouse Boutique on Norcross Road in Duncan captured a man entering the farm stand and then prying loose the cashbox from the stand's countertop before making off with it in his truck.

The operators of the stand were forced to temporarily close their business following the theft to repair damage to the shop, according to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

A post on the Farmhouse Boutique's Facebook page on Thursday indicates the cashbox was returned to the stand owners without any money inside.

Police are looking for a white man with a brown beard and short brown hair. In the surveillance video, he is seen driving a green, 1990s-era pickup truck and wearing dark pants and a black shirt.

RCMP Const. Brian Wreggitt stressed that this has been a particularly difficult season for farm stand operators, and all small businesses in the area.

In fact, the same farm stand was apparently targeted by a thief earlier this month.

Surveillance video from Sept. 8 appears to show a man on a scooter using a tool to steal coins from the same cashbox.

Police are encouraging other farm stand operators to conceal their cash boxes and empty them frequently.

Anyone with information about the theft or about the man in the video is encouraged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.