Duncan man killed in rollover crash on logging road near Chemainus
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 3:42PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 10, 2018 1:04PM PDT
A 24-year-old Duncan man has died and two other people were injured in a rollover crash on a logging road near Chemainus, officials say.
The group was driving in a pickup truck on MacMillan Bloedel Forestry Road just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle rolled, ejecting the Duncan man, who was a passenger.
The man died from his injuries at the scene. Another passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital while a third person was airlifted to a larger area hospital.
The extent of the survivors' injuries is unknown.
Police do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.
A traffic analyst attended the scene of the crash to determine its cause. That investigation is ongoing.