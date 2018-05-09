

CTV Vancouver Island





A 24-year-old Duncan man has died and two other people were injured in a rollover crash on a logging road near Chemainus, officials say.

The group was driving in a pickup truck on MacMillan Bloedel Forestry Road just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle rolled, ejecting the Duncan man, who was a passenger.

The man died from his injuries at the scene. Another passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital while a third person was airlifted to a larger area hospital.

The extent of the survivors' injuries is unknown.

Police do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

A traffic analyst attended the scene of the crash to determine its cause. That investigation is ongoing.