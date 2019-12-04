VICTORIA -- A Duncan man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl after first making contact with her on social media.

Corey Joseph Scribner was found guilty of three charges related to two encounters with the minor between November 2015 and January 2016, despite claiming he had never met the victim.

The judge called Scribner's defence a "brazen fabrication clumsily manufactured to save his own skin," according to his verdict.

The Duncan court heard that Scribner first contacted the victim on the social media app Whisper and began having sexual conversations with her using the alias "skippitydoo."

He identified himself a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter in Duncan. When the victim told Scribner she was only 14, he responded that it did not matter because "a girl is a girl," the court heard.

The victim later invited Scribner to the ground-floor condo where she lived with her mother. The court heard that Scribner showed up and climbed through her bedroom window in November 2015.

The victim testified that the two stayed up talking for at least two hours before Scribner assaulted her.

Scribner met the victim again in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2016, when he again assaulted her inside his car in a parking lot behind the local campus of Vancouver Island University.

Scribner was arrested in Duncan on July 20, 2016, after the victim made a statement to the Duncan RCMP.

Scribner then applied successfully to have a preliminary hearing adjourned but failed to appear in court to fix a new date.

A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest before Scribner moved to Surrey and remained at large for most of 2017 and the early part of last year.

In January 2018, Scribner was contacted by the Surrey RCMP about the outstanding warrant. In early February of that year, Scribner "fled from British Columbia to avoid arrest," according to the court.

"I find beyond a reasonable doubt that this accused was fully aware that he was sexually abusing a child," the judge wrote in his findings.

Scribner was found guilty of three charges; sexually touching a person under 16, sexual assault, and child luring.