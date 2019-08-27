

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





A Vancouver Island man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP last week after he allegedly approached two young girls in a store and interacted with them inappropriately.

On Thursday, at approximately 10:55 p.m., police were called to a business at the 3000-block of Drinkwater Road for reports of a man inappropriately touching and speaking with young girls in one of the aisles of the store.

Police were also told that the man allegedly vandalized items in the store that are intended for young girls, with “profanities and crude drawings”.

According to the RCMP, family members and store staff separated the girls from the man, who then fled the business on foot.

Once officers arrived, they identified the man through witness descriptions and surveillance footage as a 28-year-old Duncan resident, Ryan Pearce.

The next day, on Aug. 23, officers located Pearce and took him into custody.

“We encourage parents, guardians, and caregivers to take necessary security and safety measures in order to help keep the youth in our community safe,” said Const. Amron Christensen of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in a statement.

“Talk to your children about stranger-danger, and go over safety planning with your children so that they’re prepared in case of an emergency.”

Pearce has been charged with two counts of sexual interference and is being held in police custody until his next court appearance on Aug. 27.

RCMP say that no further information will be released on the case to protect the identities of the youth involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.