VICTORIA -- Police are warning drivers about traffic delays in the Sooke area following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

West Shore RCMP say the crash involved a dump truck driving off of the road. Traffic along Sooke Road is now stalled “past the four lanes headed toward Sooke,” the RCMP said in a tweet.

Drivers are being warned of traffic delays “for the next few hours” if they are heading eastward into Sooke Friday.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., traffic had reopened in both directions. However, delays are still expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.