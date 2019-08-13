A lengthy sting conducted by the Victoria police's Strike Force team has uncovered a dangerous array of drugs, a loaded weapon and thousands of dollars in cash.

Victoria police say after staking out a Gorge Road East home for several weeks they have arrested a local man who admitted to having ties to an organized crime syndicate called the Nortenos.

After a peaceful arrest, investigators say they found a bevy of illegal items. Significant amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized during the arrest in early July, according to police. Strike Force officers also found $25,000 in cash and a 9mm pistol with loaded magazines and extra bullets.

“We are seeing more organized crime in Victoria,” Const. Matt Rutherford told CTV News Tuesday. “But what is really concerning to us is that they bring violence. With this arrest we see that he had a gun.”

Investigators say Roy Pelgrom was taken into custody and revealed his ties to organized crime.

Police say Pelgrom is affiliated with the Nortenos gang. This is not the first time the outlaw organization has been spotted in Victoria. The Nortenos were connected to a large-scale drug bust that netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash in December 2016.

Pelgrom faces seven charges connected with the July bust, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.