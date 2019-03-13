

Police in Central Saanich are recommending charges of impaired driving causing death in a collision that killed a woman last summer.

Kim Ward, 51, was killed and her sister Tracy, 48, was seriously injured when a vehicle struck the pair as they walked dogs along Central Saanich Road on Aug. 27, 2018.

Kim was pronounced dead at the scene and one of the dogs the sisters were walking was also killed.

The driver of the red Jeep that allegedly struck the pair cooperated with police and was not charged at the time.

But on Wednesday, police announced they were recommending charges of impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm against the driver.

Investigators say the alleged impairment in the case stems from drug use.

Police say the family of Tracy Ward is requesting privacy as she continues to recovery from the serious injuries she suffered in the collision.