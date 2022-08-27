Drought level increased for Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii

The provincial government has increased the drought level for Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, and is asking residents to reduce their water use wherever possible.

Persistent hot, dry conditions on the coast have prompted the change to drought Level 3, which is the midpoint of the B.C.'s drought scale.

At Level 3, "conditions are becoming severely dry" and potentially serious ecosystem or socio-economic impacts are possible, in some circumstances, according to the province.

"The high temperatures, consistent sunshine and lack of recent rain have increased water temperatures in numerous Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii streams," the provincial government said in a news release Saturday.

"Warmer water temperatures and the lack of precipitation may affect late summer fish-rearing conditions in streams and can affect the timing of salmon spawning migration."

As a result, angling closures are in place for most eastern Vancouver Island streams, and will remain in place until Aug. 31, the province said, noting that there have been reports of "fish mortalities and strandings" following heat warnings over the last month.

"People in affected areas are asked to reduce their water use wherever possible and observe all watering restrictions from local and regional governments, water utility providers or irrigation districts," the province said. "In areas where voluntary water reduction has already been implemented, it has helped to slow down the intensification of drought conditions and the need for regulatory action."

If drought conditions worsen, the B.C. government can take regulatory action under the Water Sustainability Act to prevent significant or irreversible harm to aquatic ecosystems.

"Provincial staff are monitoring the situation and working to balance water use with environmental flow needs," the government said.

B.C. uses a five-point scale to measure drought, plus a "Level 0" to indicate conditions that are average or wetter than average. A Level 5 drought is declared when "conditions are exceptionally dry and adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain."