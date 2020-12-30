VICTORIA -- No injuries have been reported after a dramatic car fire was recorded in Saanich on Wednesday.

According to the Saanich Fire Department, reports of the vehicle fire near the intersection of Blanshard Street and Saanich Road first came in around 11:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames could be seen coming from the vehicle’s engine compartment.

The fire department says the driver of the car exited the vehicle safely before the flames were extinguished using water and foam, causing thick plumes of smoke to spread into the air.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Michael Kaye says that the cause of the fire is currently unknown and that the fire department will not be looking into the incident.

Kaye explains that ICBC will likely be the organization responsible for investigating the cause of the fire.

The vehicle has since been towed from the intersection.