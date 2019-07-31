Driver taken to hospital after Saanich crash
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 3:25PM PDT
Emergency crews were on scene at a two-car collision in Saanich on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at Ravine Way and Blanshard Street, causing traffic to temporarily back up on Blanshard with the two left lanes closed.
A Toyota Yaris turning right on a red light onto Blanshard Street was struck by a Toyota Corolla heading south on Blanshard, according to police.
The Yaris was spun around and ended up on the east sidewalk.
The driver of the Corolla, a middle-aged woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are reminding drivers to give themselves plenty of space when making a right turn on a red light.
No charges have been laid but are expected against the the driver of the Yaris, police said.