

CTV Vancouver Island





Emergency crews were on scene at a two-car collision in Saanich on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Ravine Way and Blanshard Street, causing traffic to temporarily back up on Blanshard with the two left lanes closed.

A Toyota Yaris turning right on a red light onto Blanshard Street was struck by a Toyota Corolla heading south on Blanshard, according to police.

The Yaris was spun around and ended up on the east sidewalk.

The driver of the Corolla, a middle-aged woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are reminding drivers to give themselves plenty of space when making a right turn on a red light.

No charges have been laid but are expected against the the driver of the Yaris, police said.