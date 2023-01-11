Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash near Port Alberni, B.C.

One person was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a gravel truck south of Port Alberni, B.C., on Wednesday.

The crash happened at 8:35 a.m. along Bamfield Main Road, according to the Port Alberni Fire Department and B.C. Emergency Health Services.

One air ambulance and one ground ambulance were dispatched to the scene and the driver was taken to hospital, according to BCEHS.

Port Alberni fire chief Mike Owens says the driver had to be extracted from the truck through a rear window of the cab.

The road remained closed until late Wednesday afternoon, according to Port Alberni RCMP.

Over the years, the 76-kilometre stretch of gravel road has been the site of numerous serious crashes.

As recently as September, one person was airlifted to hospital after a rollover crash involving a gravel truck on Bamfield Main Road near Sarita Lake.

Three years prior to that incident, on Sept. 13, 2019, a bus carrying 45 University of Victoria students and two teaching assistants slid off the road between Port Alberni and Bamfield, killing two students and injuring several others.

Since 2020, the road has been undergoing upgrades as part of a $30-million commitment from the province and Huu-ay-aht First Nation to improve safety.