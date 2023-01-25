Driver taken to hospital after dramatic rollover crash in Langford

The northbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway were closed for about an hour Wednesday following a dramatic rollover crash.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation but the vehicle veered off the highway before coming back onto the roadway and rolling onto its roof.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to the West Shore RCMP.

BC Emergency Health Services tells CTV News two ambulances were dispatched to the crash at 1:14 p.m., and confirmed that one person was taken to hospital.

DriveBC issued a warning about the crash, along Highway 1 between Six Mile Road and Millstream Road, around 1:30 p.m.

The northbound lanes reopened shortly before 2:30 p.m.

While the lanes are open, commuters should still expect "significant delays" along the highway Wednesday afternoon, DriveBC said.